I'm a Celebrity 2021: Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt are the late arrivals

ITV Simon Gregson (right) and Adam Woodyatt are the latest castle arrivals

Two latecomers will be making an appearance in the I'm a Celeb castle this week - but who are they?

You might recognise them as two of the UK's most famous and long-standing soap stars.

It's Steve McDonald from Corrie and Ian Beale from Eastenders!

Or Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt as their families and friends call them.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

It's not unusual for I'm a Celeb to drop contestants in after the show has started.

Last year, Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson were the late arrivals, whilst in the past, it has also included the likes of fellow Corrie star Andy Whyment and EastEnders' Cliff Parisi as well as Noel Edmonds and Alison Hammond.

ITV Simon Gregson plays Steve McDonald in Coronation Street

Simon says: "It was common knowledge I would never do I'm a Celebrity.

"But my wife and kids were like 'Come on Si, you've got to do it, you will have fun.' And so, I've said yes! It is something cool for the kids to watch their dad scream like a young child!

"I am excited and I know the rest of my cast friends will find it highly amusing I am doing this show! Everyone at work is a huge fan of I'm A Celebrity. They won't be voting for me to not do a trial. They will definitely want me to go through some pain."

ITV Adam Woodyatt played Ian Beale in Eastenders

Adam - who has played EastEnders' Ian Beale for more than 30 years - says he can't wait to prove to everyone he is not like his famous soap character.

"Why have I finally said yes? Because I am not in EastEnders! That is the honest answer... So I can come and do it!

"Everyone thinks I am Ian Beale and so it's going to be great to show I am not."

He says the trial he is most looking forward to is the cyclone. "I really want to get to the cyclone because it looks like a lot of fun!"