Football fans should have more say in their clubs, says MP's review

Reuters Leeds players wore T-shirts opposed to the Super League, the plans for the ESL eventually collapsed

Supporters should be consulted on key decisions of their football club, a fan-led review of football says.

The review which was run by Conservative MP and former sports minister, Tracey Crouch, suggests clubs should have a 'shadow board' made up of elected fans that owners and directors would have to consult on long-term plans.

They would also have the right to reject decisions around club traditions like changing colours, moving the clubs stadium and whether they join new competitions, like the European Super League.

The review heard more than 100 hours of evidence from fans representing more than 130 clubs, the FA, Premier League, EFL, League Managers' Association and Professional Footballers' Association.

It says "fans have lost faith" in the way clubs and the game in general is run in this country.

The document suggests a group of elected fans, which many clubs have in the form of a supporters' trust, should have a 'golden share' in their clubs, giving them more say than other people that own a part of that club.

What else was in the review?

One of the main suggestions which Tracey Crouch is "confident" the government will adopt is an independent regulator to oversee the money side of clubs.

The regulator would also set up new owners and directors tests to ensure they are able to take over a football club. There would also be regular checks on the finances of football clubs.

The review says these measures would make sure there isn't a repeat of what happened with Bury FC, which went out of business and had to close down.

Other recommendations • Premier League clubs that buy players from overseas or other top-flight clubs would have to pay an extra tax which would support lower league clubs and also things like pitches for children • Equality, diversity and inclusion plans should be mandatory for all clubs • Women's football should be treated equally and given its own review

Getty Images The review wants the wealthier top Premier League clubs to support League One and League Two clubs

Why was there a review?

The review was launched after Bury FC was expelled from League One following a failed takeover bid.

It was bought forward following the failed attempt to form a 12-team European Super League which fell apart following anger and fan protests.

Tracey Crouch said: "I believe there is a stark choice facing football in this country. As was remarked to the Review, for all the good owners in the game clubs are only one bad owner away from disaster."

She added she is "extremely optimistic" the government will support the idea of an independent regulator but said legislation will not be in place by the start of next season.