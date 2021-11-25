Migrants: UK and France will work together over channel migrants

Getty Images An RNLI lifeboat brings rescued migrants to shore where they will be met by border officers

The UK and France have promised to work together to stop migrants crossing the Channel.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron said they will "keep all options on the table" as they try to stop smugglers risking people's lives by crossing the Channel in boats.

The announcement comes after 27 people died on Wednesday as they tried to cross the Channel over from France to the UK.

Mr Johnson called an emergency government Cobra meeting to discuss the situation and said it was important to try stop smugglers who send people to sea.

More on Channel migrants Why are so many migrants coming to the UK by boat?

The UK and France working together

Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS

Mr Johnson said he was "appalled and deeply saddened" by the incident and Mr Macron promised to find out who was responsible.

Both leaders agreed they must work with other nearby European countries, like Belgium and Netherlands, to handle the problem before people get to the French coast.

The UK has agreed to pay France €62.7m (£54m) during 2021-22 to increase police patrols along the coastline, expand aerial surveillance and grow security infrastructure at ports.

Why is the trip so dangerous?

A large lifeboat helping of a small boat of migrants

The recent migrant deaths is the worst-recorded incident in the Channel since 2014, according to The International Organization for Migration.

But the journey has always been dangerous.

Boats carrying migrants are crossing one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, meaning there are very large boats travelling in the area.

The boats people are using to cross the water are usually very small and unsafe and the water is very cold.

For several years criminal gangs have created an entire industry smuggling people to different countries. Families sometimes save up to pay huge amounts of money just to send one relative to Europe.

The route across the Channel is often used by migrants who have made it to mainland Europe but want to get to the UK.