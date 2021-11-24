Spider-Man: No Way Home: Send in questions for Tom Holland and Zendaya

Getty Images

If your spidey-sense is tingling because of the new Spider-Man movie, then this is your chance to put your questions to two of the film's biggest stars.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out in the UK next month as Peter Parker tries to make his secret identity secret again with the help of Dr Strange.

But things seem to go from bad to worse as Spider-Man enemies from other realities (and previous Spider-man movies) pour into one place to cause mayhem...

So ahead of the new movie, Newsround wants you to send in your questions to or Zendaya (MJ) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man).

They can about ANYTHING it can be fun, silly or serious.

You can send your questions using the comments below.