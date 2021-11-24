Strictly Christmas special 2021: Everything we know so far

Six celebs will be hoping to win the festive trophy, but who will be taking part?

It's November so that means it's perfectly acceptable to talk about the "C word" - Christmas!

Which means, six new celebrities will be joining forces with a pro partner, and entertaining us all on Christmas Day for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The show will be pre-recorded (rather than live) so the audience in the studio will vote for the winner.

However, the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas will be there to score each performance.

Debbie McGee and Kevin Clifton lifted the star trophy in 2019

The couples will all take on a Christmas inspired routine, and hope to follow in the twinkly footsteps of previous Christmas special winners, including Aston Merrygold from boy band JLS and Harry Judd from McFly.

This year's line up is shaping up nicely with brand new faces hitting the dance floor, so let's see who will throwing some shapes in the festive ballroom.

Jay Blades

Jay is known for appearing on The Repair Shop and Jay's Yorkshire Workshop.

The Repair Shop's Jay Blades will be paired with professional dancer, Luba Mushtuk.

You may know Jay as a furniture restorer and TV presenter. As well as being the man in charge in The Repair Show, he's got his own shows - Jay Blades' Home Fix, Jay's Yorkshire Workshop, and often features on Money for Nothing.

"I'm super excited, times two! One, because I'm going to learn a new dance apart from the 'Dad' dance, and two because I'm going to be on Strictly!" he said.

"It's a show that I've always admired, and I can't wait to see how I perform!"

Fred Sirieix

French TV personality Fred Siriex will be paired with Dianne Buswell

Fred is a TV personality, author and maître d'hôtel - which is a fancy title for the head of the service staff at a posh restaurant or hotel.

You may have seen him on CBBC's Step Up to the Plate or Channel 4's Snackmasters.

He will be paired with dancer, Dianne Buswell and said he is "delighted" to be taking part in the Strictly Christmas Speical.

"I hope my dance moves bring some Christmas joy to everybody watching at home and don't make the judges say "Bah, Humbug!"

Mel Giedroyc

Mel has presented Children In Need, The Great British Bake Off and Comic Relief

Former presenter of the Great British Bake Off Mel Giedroyc will be paired Neil Jones.

Mel is a Strictly super fan and said she hasn't "been this excited about Christmas since I got my first guinea-pig from Santa!"

More celebrities will be announced soon so stay tuned!

What do you think of the line up so far? Let us know in the comments below.