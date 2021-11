They're terrifying, gruesome, and sometimes hilarious - yes Bushtucker trials are back.

The new series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is underway and it's back at Gwrych Castle in Wales.

The popular TV show is most famous for its brilliantly bizarre Bushtucker trials.

We asked you to send us YOUR ideas for Bushtucker trials and you didn't disappoint, we had so many disgusting and scary challenges, well we had to try them out!

Take a look at this...