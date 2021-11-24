Hexham is voted happiest place to live in Britain

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Rowers enjoying the River Tyne in Hexham, the happiest place to live in Britain

Hexham, in Northumberland, has been crowned the happiest place to live in Britain.

The town in the north-east of England won first place in the 'happy at home' index, which asked more than 21,000 people across Britain how they felt about where they live.

The survey asked participants about 10 different areas including community spirit, nature and green spaces and cultural activities.

Second place position went to Richmond upon Thames in Greater London and taking third spot was Harrogate.

But we want to know what makes you happy about where you live? Why is your village, town or city so great?

Maybe it's the parks and green spaces, maybe there are lots of activities to do or is it because the people are so nice and you have loads of friends?! Be sure to let us know in the comments below!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Kids on why Hexham is the 'happiest place in the UK' (2019)

Hexham also won back in 2019 and we asked kids why they thought it was the happiest place in the UK.

The children told us it's a great place to live because "there is a wide range of activities, children are allowed to go to the park and have fun, and everyone is polite, loving and caring."

One boy told us that: "Hexham is one of the best towns in the world and it should be rated number one."