Grammy Awards nominations: Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift all up for awards

Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo has been nominated in all four of the top Grammy Awards categories.

The 18-year-old, is nominated for seven awards in total including best album, best new artist, record of the year and song of the year, for Drivers License.

Olivia Rodrigo, who also stars as 'Nini' in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, said the Grammy nomination meant a lot to her.

"Many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful," she said.

She'll be facing big competition from the likes of Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, who are both nominated in all those categories, except for best new artist.

Who else has been nominated?

The most nominations, a whooping 11, went to composer Jon Baptiste who won an Oscar earlier this year for his work on the Pixar film, Soul.

Seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish got seven nominations including album, song and record of the year for "Happier Than Ever," released in late July, and its title track.

Justin Bieber, R&B singer-songwriter H.E.R and rapper Doja Cat each got eight nominations in total with all three up for both song of the year and album of the year.

Getty Images Justin Bieber is up for eight nominations!

Taylor Swift got just one nomination - she has been nominated for Best Album for the second year in a row, for Evermore. She won the award earlier this year for its companion album, Folklore.

British singer Arlo Parks, who won a Mercury this year for her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, was nominated for best new artist and best alternative music album.

Getty Images Arlo Parks who won the Breakthrough Artist award at the 2021 Brit Awards

The only other British artists in the main categories are Ed Sheeran, whose Bad Habits is nominated for song of the year, and the band Glass Animals, nominated for best new artist.

Jay-Z is now the most nominated artist in Grammys history. His three nominations, including a songwriting nod for his work on Bieber's Justice, bring him to 83 nominations overall (he has won 23).

Finally, Swedish pop group Abba are nominated for their first ever Grammy for their comeback single after 40 years away. I Still Have Faith In You is nominated for record of the year.

How have the Grammy Awards changed?

The Grammys are decided by the 12,000 voting members of the Recording Academy.

For decades these were overseen by "secret committees", who narrowed down the top 20 finalists in each category to the final shortlist of between five and eight nominees.

These committees were accused by some people of corruption something the Academy denied.

Getty Images The Weeknd accused the Grammys of corruption when he was not nominated for the 2021 awards

This time last year, The Weeknd (AKA Abel Tesfaye) was overlooked in the nominations list, despite his single Blinding Lights having become one of the best-selling songs of the century

"The Grammys remain corrupt," he wrote on his social media account. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency."

In April, the Grammys announced the committees would be scrapped; with regular voters getting to decide the shortlists in every category - including the "big four": Song of the year, record of the year, best new artist and best album.

The 2022 Grammy awards take place on 31 January. Good luck to everyone!

Are you happy with the results of the Grammy nominations? Who has been your favourite artist of the year? Let us know in the comments