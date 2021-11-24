Windrush Compensation Scheme: Just 5% of people eligible have been paid

PA The Empire Windrush ship brought one of the first large groups of Caribbean people to the UK

Only one in twenty of the Windrush generation have received the money they were promised by the government, a committee of MPs has found.

The Windrush compensation scheme was set up by the government as an apology after hundreds of Windrush migrants were wrongly threatened with deportation.

However, a report from a group of MPs as part of the home affairs committee, has concluded the plan is full of "flaws" because so few people have been compensated.

By September 2021, only one in five of an estimated 15,000 eligible claimants had applied to the scheme and of those, only a quarter had received money.

The Home Office, which is responsible for the scheme has said in a statement: "We continue to make improvements."

What is the Windrush generation?

The Windrush generation is the name given to around 500,000 people who moved to the UK between 1948 and 1971 from Caribbean countries.

Some of them arrived on a ship called the Empire Windrush and in 1971, were told they could stay permanently.

However, the government didn't keep a full record of everyone who had arrived and some didn't apply for official paperwork like a UK passport.

Thousands of people were children at the time, who had travelled on their parents' passports.

After a change in immigration law in 2012, many of them were told they lived in the UK illegally and they faced being deported (sent back to the Caribbean).

Without any official record or paperwork, many were unable to prove they had the right to live and work in the UK.

Some people were taken to immigration detention centres and some lost their jobs and homes.

The treatment of the Windrush generation has been described by the Deputy Chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission as "a shameful stain on British history".

What is the Windrush compensation scheme?

The Home Office's Windrush Compensation Scheme was launched in 2018 to "right the wrongs" of the scandal after thousands of the people affected were denied healthcare, housing or the right to work.

Hundreds of people from the Windrush generation were told the would receive more money from the government as an apology after they were wrongly threatened with deportation.

In December 2020, after many people said the payments were too low and didn't make up for what people had suffered, Home Secretary Priti Patel announced that the minimum payment will rise from £250 to £10,000, and the maximum from £10,000 to £100,000.

The politicians in their report said these changes "were long overdue" and did not go far enough, especially considering 23 people died before receiving any money.

Yvette Cooper, chairwoman of the committee said: 'Urgent action is needed to get compensation to those who have been so badly wronged'.

What changes did the report suggest?

One of the biggest issues with the compensation scheme, according to the MPs report, is it is being run by the government department which caused the Windrush scandal in the first place.

The report suggests that if an independent organisation ran the scheme, it would increase trust and encourage more people to apply.

The report also urges the Home Office (or an independent organisation) to:

Encourage more of the Windrush generation to apply for compensation

Ensure everyone affected is granted some compensation quickly

Guarantee legal assistance for all claimants

Give greater support to community outreach work working to promote the compensation scheme

Responding to the report, a Home Office official said: "The home secretary and the department remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that members of the Windrush generation receive every penny of compensation that they are entitled to.

"We continue to make improvements, such as simplifying the application process, hiring more caseworkers and removing the end date."