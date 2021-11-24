The Great British Bake Off: Who won Bake Off final 2021?

Love Productions

The Great British Bake Off has a winner, so who beat the competition to win the icing on the cake? Look away now if you don't want any spoilers!

The competition started with 12 bakers but it was Giuseppe who took home the cake stand.

Giuseppe from Bristol, as well as the first Italian winner, said: "There are no words, I am speechless for once."

The judges said it was the closest finale yet between the top three, with fellow finalists Chigs and Crystelle just pipped to the prize.

Love Productions

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith set three challenges in the final episode: to make carrot cake, produce Belgian buns and recreate a Mad Hatter's Tea Party, while showing four different bake techniques.

It could have been a recipe for disaster for Giuseppe when during his Alice in Wonderland showstopper he realised the oven was cold, after the door wasn't closed properly. He managed to overcome to the mishap and still take the cherry on the cake.

The Italian baker dedicated his win to his parents, "All I can think of is the reaction from my mum and dad."

"The fact is that everything I have done to deserve this comes from [my dad's] heritage, it's the best thank you note I can possibly send him."

I don't say often or lightly that I am proud of what I do, but in this case I am really proud of what I have done. It's unbelievable!" Giuseppe , The Great British Bake Off winner 2021

Channel 4 This year's winner Giuseppe, with judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith, and hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding

Paul Hollywood, a judge on the show, thought Giuseppe showed winning talent early on.

"The first time I walked into the tent and in the first signature I saw his mini rolls, I thought that looks like our winner, you could see the heart and soul going into his baking," said Hollywood.

Fellow judge Prue Leith added: "He is such a classic beautiful baker and he represents a long tradition of classic Italian baking. He has done it brilliantly all the way through.

"I am going home to make much more Italian cakes because they really are good."

What do you think? Are you happy with the final result? Which baker impressed you the most? Let us know in the comments below!