Strictly Come Dancing 2021: What are the couples dancing to this week?

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

From Frozen, Matilda and Mary Poppins, the Strictly couples gave some marvellous performances in musicals week.

But now it's week 10 and with only six couples remaining the competition is getting fierce.

Unfortunately, McFly singer Tom Fletcher and partner Amy left the competition on Sunday, after three of the four judges voted to save Rhys and Nancy in the dance off.

But, the show must go on, and whilst there isn't a theme this week the music will still be fantastic, so let's find out what the couples will be dancing to.

Dave J Hogan Will Tilly and Nikita be top of the leaderboard after dancing to Dua Lipa's Levitating?

Tilly and Nikita rocketed to the top of the leader board last week with their couples choice to the song Revolting Children from Matilda scoring a perfect 40. But it will be a change of pace this Saturday night as they'll be getting their samba on to Levitating by Dua Lipa.

Next on the leader board was TV presenter AJ and Kai with their wonderful waltz but expect a surprise this week as they take on a couples choice to Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe.

Michael Tran / Getty Images Rose and Gio will be dancing to Sia's California Dreamin'

Rose and partner Giovanni didn't leave the judges feeling cold after their Frozen performance, but will they impress with the Paso Doble to California Dreamin' by Sia this weekend?

Dan and Nadiya gave one of their best performances according to head judge Shirley, but what does this week have in store for them? They'll be taking on the Rumba, dancing to a song called Desperado by The Eagles.

Well, the Rumba has never been awarded a perfect score of 40 EVER in the competition, so good luck Dan!

KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/GETTY Will Whitney Houston's song You Light Up My Life give Rhys and Nancy the luck they need to make it through to week 11

CBBC presenter Rhys found himself in the bottom two on Sunday after his Charleston, but was saved by three of the judges. He'll take on a Waltz with his partner Nancy, to Whitney Houston's song You Light Up My Life - will it be enough to secure his place to the next week?

And, finally John and Johannes gave a good Viennese Waltz performance scoring 32, but every point counts now as the competition draws to a close. They'll perform the Argentine Tango to The 5th by David Garrett on Saturday night.

Let us know in the comments who you're looking forward to watching this week! Who is your favourite couple?