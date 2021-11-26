play
Last updated at 08:26
image

Check out these funky Christmas lights designed by kids!

Take a look at these adorable Christmas lights, designed by children in Fife and London.
For almost two decades one pupil's drawing from a primary School in Fife has been selected to be brought to life as a Christmas light! Last year the designs went viral.
Photo of a penguin Christmas light designed by a pupil at Newburgh primary schoolRicky Evans
This year the pupils are back with a bang! And organisers decided to select TWO winners from the entries. This bright and bold rainbowwas created by Lois. Her design was inspired by the pandemic and the rainbow represents a symbol of hope.
Photo of Christmas light in the shape of a rainbowRicky Evans
The second winning Christmas drawing, of a big green dinosaur wrapped in fairy lights, came from Arlo.
Photo of Christmas light in the shape of a big green dinosaur.Ricky evans
The pair were given the exciting news at school last week and will now see their lights line the street for years to come! Head teacher, Susan Ewing says that it's a great community project and Lois's mum, Angela, says she has quietly hoped for years that her daughter's design might win.
Photos of the winners Arlo and LoisNewburgh Primary School
Newburgh Action Group has also now helped Westminster City Council create a lights display of their own in central London, designed by children from Soho Parish Primary School!
Photo of Christmas light in the shape of a Christmas treeThe children at Soho Parish School
The school's creations include penguins, reindeer, and a funky Christmas pineapple!
Photo of an Angel Christmas light designed by a pupil at Soho Parish primary schoolThe children at Soho Parish School
Vivian, age five, said, "I drew a funny pineapple wearing a top. I like pineapples and think they are good treats."
Photo of an pineapple christmas light designed by a pupil at Soho Parish primary schoolThe children of Soho Parish School

