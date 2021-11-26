Check out these funky Christmas lights designed by kids!
Take a look at these adorable Christmas lights, designed by children in Fife and London.
For almost two decades one pupil's drawing from a primary School in Fife has been selected to be brought to life as a Christmas light! Last year the designs went viral.
Ricky Evans
This year the pupils are back with a bang! And organisers decided to select TWO winners from the entries. This bright and bold rainbowwas created by Lois. Her design was inspired by the pandemic and the rainbow represents a symbol of hope.
Ricky Evans
The second winning Christmas drawing, of a big green dinosaur wrapped in fairy lights, came from Arlo.
Ricky evans
The pair were given the exciting news at school last week and will now see their lights line the street for years to come! Head teacher, Susan Ewing says that it's a great community project and Lois's mum, Angela, says she has quietly hoped for years that her daughter's design might win.
Newburgh Primary School
Newburgh Action Group has also now helped Westminster City Council create a lights display of their own in central London, designed by children from Soho Parish Primary School!
The children at Soho Parish School
The school's creations include penguins, reindeer, and a funky Christmas pineapple!
The children at Soho Parish School
Vivian, age five, said, "I drew a funny pineapple wearing a top. I like pineapples and think they are good treats."