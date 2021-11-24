Christmas: Have you got your Christmas tree up yet?

Getty Images

It's a big question that divides a lot of people...when do YOU put your Christmas tree up?

When we think of Christmas, getting the tree up is one of the first things that usually springs to mind. But everyone has a different opinion on when the right time to start decorating is.

Do you think putting your tree up in November is too early? Do you have any family traditions when it comes to the tree?

Well here at Newsround HQ most of us like being in the Christmas spirit so we want to know if you've got your tree up and if so, send in your Christmas tree pics!

Do you help with decorating, is it your job to put the star on top or maybe you have a favourite decoration? Send in your pictures so we can see!

The tradition of Advent says that the tree should go up four Sundays before Christmas, which this year lands on 28 November.

However many people wait until the beginning of December to get themselves in the Christmas spirit.

Some people love to go all out and decorate their house in lights and decorations too, maybe there is a house near you that does this or maybe your house is the one covered from roof to front door in sparkly lights!

Let us know in the comments below if you have your tree up and when YOU think the best time to start getting into the Christmas spirit is!