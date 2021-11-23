Taylor Swift: Singer breaks record for longest number one song in US

REUTERS/Jeenah Moon Taylor wrote and directed a short film based on the song All Too Well

Taylor Swift has broken a new record for the longest number one song to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US.

The ten minute song All Too Well, is part of Swift's recently released re-recorded album Red.

The star has beaten previous record holder Don McLean whose song American Pie is 8 minutes long.

Getty Images Taylor Swift performing in 2012 - the same year the original Red album was released

The Billboard Hot 100 is the main music chart in the United States and they tweeted the news that All Too Well is "officially the longest number one hit of all time, at 10 minutes, 13 seconds."

Swift replied saying: "I'm so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it. You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I'm floored. A ten minute song is at the top of the Hot 100."

The new version of the song has racked up 54.4 million US streams between 12-18 November.

This is the pop-star's eighth Hot 100 number one.

The singer-songwriter has re-released her hit album Red after re-recording the songs, following a dispute with her former record label.

Getty Images Taylor fell out with her former record label, Big Machine Records, owned by music executive Scott Borchetta

Swift decided to re-record six of her albums after her first music label, Big Machine Records, was bought by record executive Scooter Braun.

When buying the label, Scooter Braun then owned all of Swift's originally recorded music and so she decided to re-do the albums so she could own and earn money from the new tracks.

All Too Well which has topped the charts, was first released on the album Red back in 2012. The album was a huge hit first time round going platinum seven times in the United States and selling over 1.21 million copies in its first week.

The re-release of this album has been celebrated by her fans, known as the Swifties. They see this an important victory for the singer and the star thanks her fans for helping making this new album a big success.