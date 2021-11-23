Should loo breaks have a time limit?

Getty

Is it fair to have a limit on how long you can go to the toilet for?

It's after news that male professional tennis players on the ATP Tour won't be allowed to take toilet breaks that are more than three minutes long!

There have been many arguments over players be accused of taking too long for their breaks and also claims that they were using the time to recover or work on tactics.

So what do you think - have your say in our vote. When you get allowed out of class to nip to the loo - should there be a maximum amount you can go for?

Are toilet break limits a good idea? Do you know some people who take too long? Or is it private business - no stopwatches needed, thanks very much.

How will it work in tennis?

The strict new rules will come into force in tennis from the start of next season and so far only apply to mens' matches. Players will be allowed just ONE toilet break per match, which will have to be taken at the end of a set.

Lots of people have been wanting changes to be brought in as there aren't currently any rules in place around how many breaks players can take or how long they are allowed off court.

The clock will start when a player reaches the bathroom and if they spend too long in there, they will be given a time penalty.

Wee-ly annoyed

Getty Images Andy Murray accused Stefanos Tsitsipas of cheating after Stefanos disappeared off the court at various times during their US Open match

At this year's US Open tennis tournament Andy Murray accused his opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas of cheating after the Greek tennis player took a number of breaks during their tough first-round match.

Stefanos took a long toilet break at the end of the second set, then a medical time-out after the third set and a near eight-minute break at the conclusion of the fourth set.

Stefanos argued that he was not breaking any rules, which is why the ATP has decided to bring in these new rules, although some feel they still do not go far enough.