Thirteen-year-old William awarded a Gold Blue Peter Badge for his charity fundraising

BrainTumourResearch William has raised more than £13,000 for charity

Thirteen-year-old William has been spending 2021 raising money for charity - and now he's been awarded a Gold Blue Peter badge for his amazing fundraising efforts!

William said he was 'shocked' and 'honoured' to be given the award.

The Gold badge is the rarest of all Blue Peter badges with only a small number being awarded each year to people who have accomplished amazing things.

Previous winners of the Gold Blue Peter badge include Sir David Attenborough, Her Majesty the Queen, Marcus Rashford and Greta Thunberg.

Brain Tumour Research William and his dad Greg

William began raising money for charity in January this year when he started running one mile every day for one year to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research.

He then ran the equivalent of four marathons in May, cycled 274 miles in August and last month he ran a full marathon - that's 26.2 miles!

What makes William's efforts even more impressive is that he has a condition which causes painful blistering on his hands and feet.

BrainTumourResearch William cycled 274 miles in August 2021

The Blue Peter team said they were "so impressed" with his physical achievements and 'incredible fundraising'.

"For your determination and for being such an inspiration to others we're awarding you our highest honour - a Gold Blue Peter Badge. Well done William!" they added.

William said it was his school teacher Mr Gallagher who encouraged him to run. "I wouldn't be where I am now if it wasn't for him telling me to stay strong and do something positive in hard times," he explained.

Charlie Allsebrook from the charity Brain Tumour Research said: "Wills is an inspirational young man who wholeheartedly deserves this incredibly special accolade. We're very proud of him and so grateful for his support.

"He and his family have been through a lot in the last year, but we were really pleased to learn of Greg's progress and hope his story offers hope to others facing their own battles with brain tumours."