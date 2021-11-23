Great British Bake Off: Who do YOU want to win?

Love Productions.

Grab your whisks and pop on your apron because the final of The Great British Bake Off is here.

The three finalists battling it out for the title are Chigs Parmar, Giuseppe Dell'Anno and Crystelle Pereira.

It's the closest final in the show's history with all three finalists having achieved two Star Baker awards and two handshakes from judge Paul Hollywood.

And, here's what they'll need to do to impress Prue and Paul: Put a signature twist on carrot cake, master a technical based on a Belgian recipe, and serve a showstopper banquet fit for a Mad Hatter's tea party.

Who's in the Bake Off 2021 final?

Chigs Parmar

One of the newest bakers in the tent - Chigs taught himself to bake at the beginning of lockdown in 2020 using online tutorials.

When he's not in the kitchen, Chigs loves thrilling sports like bouldering and skydiving!

Giuseppe Dell'Anno

Italian-born Giuseppe was inspired to cook by his dad who was a professional chef.

He likes to make sweets and treats for his three sons.

Crystelle Pereira

Choir singer Crystelle has been baking for just three years.

She loves to use spices in her baking, inspired by her travels all over the world!

