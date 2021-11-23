play
Great British Bake Off: Who do YOU want to win?

Last updated at 16:15
Bake Off finalists with vote.Love Productions.

Grab your whisks and pop on your apron because the final of The Great British Bake Off is here.

The three finalists battling it out for the title are Chigs Parmar, Giuseppe Dell'Anno and Crystelle Pereira.

It's the closest final in the show's history with all three finalists having achieved two Star Baker awards and two handshakes from judge Paul Hollywood.

And, here's what they'll need to do to impress Prue and Paul: Put a signature twist on carrot cake, master a technical based on a Belgian recipe, and serve a showstopper banquet fit for a Mad Hatter's tea party.

Let us know who you think deserves to win this year's competition in the vote below. Also, while you're at it, tell us why in the comments section at the bottom of the page!

Who's in the Bake Off 2021 final?
Chigs Parmar
Chigs.Love Productions

One of the newest bakers in the tent - Chigs taught himself to bake at the beginning of lockdown in 2020 using online tutorials.

When he's not in the kitchen, Chigs loves thrilling sports like bouldering and skydiving!

Giuseppe Dell'Anno
Guiseppe.Love Productions

Italian-born Giuseppe was inspired to cook by his dad who was a professional chef.

He likes to make sweets and treats for his three sons.

Crystelle Pereira
Crystelle.Love Productions

Choir singer Crystelle has been baking for just three years.

She loves to use spices in her baking, inspired by her travels all over the world!

Who's going to win? Tell us your thoughts...

  • But Crystelle is the only woman so that's impressive - it's so hard to decide!!!

    🍪☁️DaydreamCookies (used to be CookieCloud) ☁️🍪
    🎉💫Optimist / Extrovert 💫🎉
    📖📚Bookworm / Writer 📚📖

  • I think Giuseppe is going to win! He really deserves it, although Crystelle is really good too.

    🍪☁️DaydreamCookies (used to be CookieCloud) ☁️🍪
    🎉💫Optimist / Extrovert 💫🎉
    📖📚Bookworm / Writer 📚📖

  • Crystelle

  • I want Crystelle to win. #GIRLPOWER. She is the most talented baker I know ( accept Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood)

  • hmm cyrstelle but i don't watch this !

  • I would like giuseppe to win, however I would have liked Jurgen to win, as I don't think he should have left last week

    • DaydreamCookies replied:
      I totally agree!

  • Crystelle! Mainly because she's the only women

