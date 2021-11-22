Royal Family: The Queen attends a royal double christening at Windsor

PA Media Queen Elizabeth II was pictured leaving Windsor Great Park after the christenings

The Queen has attended a rare royal double christening at a private ceremony at Windsor.

The 95-year-old monarch saw two of her great-grandsons being baptised - Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first baby, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, and Zara and Mike Tindall's third child, Lucas Philip Tindall.

The royal cousins welcomed their first sons just over a month apart earlier this year.

It was the first time that the Queen has been seen in public in nearly a month after recent health problems.

The double christening, thought to have been a first for the Royal Family, took place at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, close to Windsor Castle.

Other royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also attended the ceremony.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank/PA Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank became parents for the first time in February this year

The Queen had until recently been resting for nearly a month on the advice of a doctor.

After straining her back earlier this month, the Queen pulled out of her duties at the Remembrance Sunday service last weekend. Her son, the Prince of Wales, laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on her behalf.

Her Majesty was also unable to attend the recent COP26 climate summit in Glasgow after medical advice to rest following an overnight hospital stay in October.