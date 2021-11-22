Adele: Singer has emotional reunion with old school teacher

Itv Adele says her old teacher helped inspire her to write music

Superstar singer Adele had an emotional surprise reunion with her English teacher live on stage during an ITV concert this weekend.

During the show, the singer was asked questions by celebrities in the audience, with Harry Potter and Cruella actor Emma Thompson asking Adele who inspired her when she was younger.

The pop-star replied with a story about her old English teacher, Ms McDonald, telling the audience, "she was cool and so relatable and likeable, that I really looked forward to my English lessons."

The show, Audience with Adele, was recorded at the London Palladium earlier this month and saw the singer perform some of her big hits, as well as songs from her new album, 30.

ITV Adele was shocked to see her old teacher in the audience

Adele spoke about how inspirational her teacher was, saying: "She left in year eight but she got me really into literature, I've always been obsessed with English and obviously now I write lyrics.

"She was so cool, so engaging, and she really made us care, and we knew that she cared about us and stuff like that."

Adele then got a shock when it was revealed Ms McDonald was in the audience and the teacher got up to join the singer on stage.

Ms McDonald told the star: "You're amazing darling, I am so proud of you."

The emotional reunion brought Adele to tears, and she had to pause her performance to get her make-up fixed before carrying on with the show!

Simon Emmett Adele performed songs from her new album 30

The night was filled with celebs from Dua Lipa, Years and Years singer Olly Alexander, and Harry Potter icon Emma Watson.

Many other famous faces asked questions including England manager Gareth Southgate and rapper Stormzy.

