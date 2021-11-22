American Music Awards: Who won what at the AMAs

It was the biggest night of the year for the American Music Awards when the prizes were handed out to some of pop's most famous names! So who won what?!
The American Music Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday 21 November, hosted by Cardi B and with winners including Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. The biggest prize of the night - Artist of Year - was won by South Korean K-pop group BTS - and they also took home the awards for Favourite Group and Favourite Song for Butter, too!
Olivia Rodrigo was the most-nominated artist this year, with seven nods. The Good 4 U singer won New Artist of the Year award and performed on the night singing Traitor from her album, Sour.
Cardi B was on hosting duties and wore some pretty spectacular outfits! She was also nominated for Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist and Favourite Music Video - and she won Favourite Hip-Hop Song for Up.
Taylor Swift has been celebrating the re-recording of her old album Red going to the top of the charts again and she walked away with two AMAs on the night - Favourite Female Pop Artist and Favourite Pop Album with Evermore.
Best Male Artist went to Ed Sheeran, beating some other big names, including Drake, Justin Bieber and the Weeknd.
However, Drake didn't leave empty handed, he picked up Favourite Male Hip Hop Artist...
..while Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist was won by Megan Thee Stallion.
Silk Sonic - the Bruno Mars project with Anderson Paak - won Favourite R&B Song for Leave the Door Open, which they also performed live at the show.
Lil Naz X also attended and won the Award for Favourite Music Video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name).
The Weeknd was nominated for loads of awards but only won one - Favourite Male R&B Artist.