Supersaurus: Scientists discover world's ‘longest-ever’ dinosaur

The longest dinosaur to have ever roamed Earth may have measured more than 40 metres from its snout to its tail.

The dinosaur, a Supersaurus, is believed to have lived about 150 million years ago during the Jurassic period in North America.

Fossils suggest the dinosaur had a long neck and an even longer tail and overall was bigger than the largest animal on Earth, the blue whale and is as long as five London buses!

The remains of this dinosaur were originally found nearly 50 years ago in America but due to a mix up with other fossils at the time, dinosaur experts - known as palaeontologists - have only made this discovery now!

What did scientists find?

The first Supersaurus bones were unearthed in Colorado in Western America in 1972.

A 2.4-metre long shoulder blade was found, which was identified to have come from an adult Supersaurus.

Other dinosaur bones were also found in the same place, which at the time were thought to belonged to two other giant dinosaurs species, Ultrasaurus and Dystylosaurus.

However it's now been found that they all belonged to the same dinosaur - the Supersaurus!

The research has been published in the journal Live Sciences, but still needs to be reviewed by other scientists before it is officially recognised.

Until this discovery, it was thought that the Diplodocus was the longest dinosaur

Scientists have now been able to put together all those bones and compare the fossils to those of other closely related large dinosaurs and they believe that the Supersaurus was the longest dinosaur to have ever roamed the Earth.

Did you know? Dinosaur fossils have been found on all seven continents of the Earth!

Although the Supersaurus has always been known to be one of the largest dinosaurs, the new research showed it to be "the longest dinosaur based on a decent skeleton," according to Brian Curtice, a palaeontologist at the Arizona Museum of Natural History who led the study.

