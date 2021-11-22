play
Watch Newsround

What's life like for families in Afghanistan now?

You might have heard a lot of stories about the country of Afghanistan on Newsround over the last few months.

That's because, after a long war, the US and UK pulled out of Afghanistan in the summer, and a group called the Taliban took over.

Newsround wanted to find out what's happening there now, particularly for Afghan children.

So we spoke to one of the BBC's top reporters, John Simpson, who is in Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul.

Read more on this story: Newsround's guide to the troubled history of Afghanistan

What's life like for families in Afghanistan now?
What's life like for families in Afghanistan now?

