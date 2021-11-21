Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United sack manager

Reuters

Manchester United have sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Watford.

The club have won just one of their past seven Premier League matches and are seventh in the table.

Man United's recent poor results include a 5-0 thrashing by arch-rivals Liverpool and a 2-0 defeat by Manchester City.

"It is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision," United said in a statement.

'Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks'

Getty Images

Solskjaer is a former Manchester United player, scoring 126 goals in 11 seasons from 1996-2007 including the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final.

The 48-year-old replaced Jose Mourinho on a short-term basis in December 2018 before being given the job full-time four months later.

United added: "While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as manager and our very best wishes for the future."

Zidane early favourite to take over

Reuters Could former Real Madrid boss Zidane be the next United boss?

United next play Spanish side Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, before league games against Chelsea and Arsenal.

First-team coach Michael Carrick has been placed in temporary charge while United look for a caretaker manager to the end of the season.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is an early favourite to become United's next boss.

Solskjaer becomes the sixth Premier League manager to lose their job this season after Xisco Munoz at Watford, Steve Bruce at Newcastle, Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham, Daniel Farke at Norwich, and Dean Smith at Aston Villa.

