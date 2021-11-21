play
Watch Newsround

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United sack manager

Last updated at 12:54
comments
View Comments (1)
Ole Gunnar SolskjaerReuters

Manchester United have sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Watford.

The club have won just one of their past seven Premier League matches and are seventh in the table.

Man United's recent poor results include a 5-0 thrashing by arch-rivals Liverpool and a 2-0 defeat by Manchester City.

"It is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision," United said in a statement.

'Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks'
Ole Gunnar SolskjaerGetty Images

Solskjaer is a former Manchester United player, scoring 126 goals in 11 seasons from 1996-2007 including the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final.

The 48-year-old replaced Jose Mourinho on a short-term basis in December 2018 before being given the job full-time four months later.

United added: "While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as manager and our very best wishes for the future."

Zidane early favourite to take over
ZidaneReuters
Could former Real Madrid boss Zidane be the next United boss?

United next play Spanish side Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, before league games against Chelsea and Arsenal.

First-team coach Michael Carrick has been placed in temporary charge while United look for a caretaker manager to the end of the season.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is an early favourite to become United's next boss.

Solskjaer becomes the sixth Premier League manager to lose their job this season after Xisco Munoz at Watford, Steve Bruce at Newcastle, Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham, Daniel Farke at Norwich, and Dean Smith at Aston Villa.

What do you think of Manchester United's decision? Who do you think would be a good new manager for the club? Let us know in the comments.

More like this

ronaldo neymar, Lukaku

Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Lukaku? Who are football's priciest players?

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United goal, Leeds

Premier League 2021/22: Here's what you need to know

Van Dijk, Aubameyang, Walker.

Premier League: What's your favourite kit for the 2021-22 season?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • FINALLY! Ole you were a great player but not the best manager. Hopefully Zidane will come to Man United

Top Stories

People in Croatia march against Covid-19 measures

Protests in Europe over lockdowns and vaccine passes

comments
15
school kids
play
2:05

Why bad air pollution is keeping Delhi kids off school

cockroach on a fork.

Send us YOUR ideas for Bushtucker trials!

comments
34
Newsround Home