Strictly: Which couple left the show this week?

After an amazing Musicals week filled with top tunes from musicals the judges faced a tough choice when Tom and Amy and Rhys and Nancy were in the bottom two.

After watching the couples perform again in the dance off three of the four judges voted to save Rhys and Nancy meaning Tom Fletcher is leaving the show.

Motsi said: "Well I think this was so tough, I mean the toughest I have seen since I've been here. But there was a clear fighter. I did feel that Rhys and Nancy just put on another extra level so I'm going to save Rhys and Nancy."

Three of the judges agreed, but head judge Shirley said she would have voted to save Tom and Amy.

Tom and Amy had performed a Couples Choice to On My Own from Les Misérables which he dedicated it to his sister who is a musical theatre actress.

Tom admitted he was struggling not to cry during the performance but the judges said they wanted to see more emotion in his dance.

Chatting to Tess after the elimination Tom thanks his partner and said:: "Honestly I've had the best time, I've loved every second of it.

"I've made the best friend in Amy, you've been amazing thank you so much for teaching me how to dance, I know it was a struggle at times.

"Thank you so much, it's been the best experience and I don't regret a single minute of it, so thank you everyone so much. I'm gutted to leave."

When asked about his three sons, Tom said: "I hope they are proud. They've loved learning to dance. That's the thing, Amy hasn't just taught me, she's taught my kids."

Amy responded by saying: "I really wasn't ready for this. I've loved every single second from the bottom of my heart."

