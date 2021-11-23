play
Watch Newsround

Delhi smog: Children describe what it's like in the city

Schools in Delhi, India, are to remain closed until further notice because of the high levels of air pollution in the city.

Children told Newsround what it was like living there and how the air pollution had affected them.

The smog has been really bad recently and has been caused by a combination of car and factory emissions, fires being used to clear farmers' fields and recent Divali celebrations.

It has become a danger to people's health because of the toxic particles in the air hurting people's eyes and making it harder for them to breathe.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is at hazardous levels, which means schools which had only recently opened after Covid-19 restrictions had to shut again on 15 November.

