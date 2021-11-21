Covid-19: Why are there protests in Europe?

Getty Images This police car was burnt in the rioting in Rotterdam

There has been rioting in the Netherlands over the last two nights over new lockdown rules.

People threw fireworks at police and set fire to bicycles in the Hague on Saturday night, one night after protests in Rotterdam also turned violent.

There have also been protests in Austria, Croatia and Italy over new restrictions bought in because of rising coronavirus cases across Europe.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it was "very worried" about rising cases and said restrictions are needed to try and reduce the spread of the virus.

Many governments across Europe are bringing in new restrictions in a bid to tackle rising infections.

A number of countries have recently reported record-high daily case numbers.

What has been happening in the Netherlands?

Officials have announced an emergency order in The Hague, and at least seven people were arrested.

Riot police used horses, batons and dogs to control the situation.

Officers in the city tweeted that five police were injured, with one taken away by ambulance with a knee injury.

In another part of the country, two top-flight football matches were briefly halted after supporters broke into the grounds and ran onto the pitch.

Fans are currently banned from stadiums because of new coronavirus rules.

The Netherlands went into partial lockdown a week ago, after recording its highest numbers of Covid cases since the pandemic began.

The measures mean restaurants and shops have to close earlier, and sports events must take place behind closed doors. There are also plans to ban unvaccinated people from some venues.

What's happening across Europe?

Tens of thousands of people protested in Austria's capital Vienna after the government announced a new national lockdown and plans to make vaccination compulsory in February 2022.

It is the first European country to make getting vaccinated a legal requirement.

The country will enter a 20-day nationwide lockdown from Monday, shutting all but essential shops and ordering people to work from home.

Getty Images Thousands of people in Croatia marched against Covid-19 restrictions

In Croatia, thousands marched in the capital Zagreb to show their anger at mandatory vaccinations for public sector workers, while in Italy, a few thousand protesters gathered to protest the "Green Pass" vaccine passports required at workplaces, venues and on public transport.

Meanwhile, France is sending police special forces to the Caribbean island group of Guadeloupe, which is a French overseas territory, after there was rioting against the compulsory vaccination of health workers and the Covid pass.