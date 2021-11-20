Australian Open: Unvaccinated players will not be able to take part in tournament next year

Reuters Novak Djokovic is the Australian Open's defending men's champion

Unvaccinated players will not be able to take part in the 2022 Australian Open, the tennis tournament's director Craig Tiley has said.

The Australian Open is a big tennis competition which take place in Melbourne, Australia.

World number 1 Novak Djokovic who won his ninth Australian Open in February 2021 has said he does not want to say publically whether or not he has been vaccinated.

Tournament Director Craig Tiley said at the tournament's official launch: "Everyone on site - the fans, the staff and the players - will need to be vaccinated in order to participate in this year's Australian Open.

"There has been a lot of speculation around Novak's position. He has noted and said publicly that it is a private matter. We would love to see Novak here [but] he knows he has to be vaccinated in order to play."

Djokovic could win a record-breaking 21st men's Grand Slam title if he defended his title at the Australian Open early next year. He has said previously he will make his decision when the health rules for taking part are revealed.

Getty Images Australian Open director Craig Tiley has said defending women's singles winner Naomi Osaka will be taking part in the 2022 tournament.

Tiley also said he has been assured that the Australian Open's defending women's singles winner Naomi Osaka and leading women's player Serena Williams will play in Melbourne.

He added: "I have been on the phone with Serena in the last 48 hours and she is preparing to be here in January."

Australia has had some of the strictest restrictions on travel and movement during the coronavirus pandemic.

Players, officials and support staff who travelled for the 2021 tournament were required to complete a 14-day quarantine period on their arrival in Australia.

Craig Tiley, the Australian Open's director, also confirmed that there would be no crowd limits to the tournament, which runs from 17-30 January 2022 in Melbourne.

