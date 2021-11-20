Azeem Rafiq: Cricket chiefs apologise for racism in the sport

Getty Images

Cricket chiefs in England and Wales have apologised completely to anyone who has suffered racism in the game and have promised to take action.

A meeting with cricket's leading organisations was held on Friday following Azeem Rafiq's testimony about the racism he experienced at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Rafiq told MPs on Tuesday that English cricket is "institutionally racist".

Representatives from the English Cricket Board (ECB), the Professional Cricketers' Association, Marylebone Cricket Club, the National Counties Cricket Association and the First Class and Recreational County Cricket network met up at The Oval in London.

"Azeem Rafiq has shone a light on our game that has shocked, shamed and saddened us all," the statement, which was read out by England and Wales's (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison said.

It went on to say racism and discrimination is a "blight", which means disease on "our game".

"To Azeem and all those who have experienced any form of discrimination, we are truly sorry," the statement continued.

"Our sport did not welcome you, our game did not accept you as we should have done. We apologise unreservedly for the suffering you have faced."

PA Media The meeting between cricket chiefs took place at the Oval cricket ground in London..

The statement said the group had committed to real "action" to make cricket "more open and inclusive".

The ECB has been criticised for its handling of the racism scandal at Yorkshire.

What are they going to do to tackle racism?

The ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said a plan on how it will tackle the issues raised by Rafiq and others will be released on Wednesday.

BBC Sport understands the plans include moves to tackle discriminatory chanting at matches, a possible partnership with football's anti-racism body, Kick It Out, and renewed efforts when it comes to tackling under-representation in cricket's professional ranks and administrative roles.

What is institutional racism? Racism can take many forms. Sometimes racism can be seen through verbal or even physical abuse towards someone because they come from a certain ethnic or cultural background. Other types of racism are harder to see but do still happen. For example schools or workplaces operating in a way that discriminates against people, including children, because of their race. The way a whole sport, workplace or section of society is set up can have the effect that people from certain backgrounds are at a disadvantage or treated differently and this is what is described as systemic, structural or institutional racism.

Kick It Out has held initial talks with the ECB. Cricket does not have an equivalent organisation like Kick It Out to advise clubs on how to tackle racism.

Who is Azeem Rafiq and what happened to him?

Azeem Rafiq is a former cricket captain who played for Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) from 2008-2014 and again from 2016-2018. He also represented England at Under-19 level.

Last year, in an interview with sports broadcaster ESPN, Rafiq said that "institutional racism" at YCCC had affected his mental health and that he was in pain every day from the racist behaviour.

Getty Images Azeem Rafiq was at Yorkshire County Cricket Club from 2008 to 2014 then 2016 to 2018.

Later, an investigation by the club found that Rafiq was the "victim of racial harassment and bullying", but the club has been criticised for not taking action and nobody was punished for their racist actions.

In an emotional meeting with politicians on Tuesday, Rafiq told MPs (Members of Parliament) that he wanted to be a "voice for the voiceless" and that he was "not going to let this go, no matter how much damage it causes me".

Since he spoke out, two other former cricketers Zoheb Sharif and Maurice Chambers have alleged racism while playing for Essex.

On Thursday, Rafiq has also apologised for historical anti-Semitic Facebook messages he sent in 2011.

"I am incredibly angry at myself and apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who is rightly offended by this" he said on a statement on Twitter.