I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here: Send in your Bushtucker trial ideas!

Last updated at 13:28
I'm a celeb castITV

They're terrifying, gruesome, and sometimes hilarious - yes Bushtucker trials are back.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here starts Sunday 21 November and it's returning to Gwrych Castle in Wales.

The popular TV show is most famous for its brilliantly bizarre Bushtucker trials.

From being trapped with hundreds of creepy crawlies to facing their fears jumping out of planes, the celebrities really are put to the test to earn food for their camp.

So we want to hear what ideas YOU have for Bushtucker trials. What would you put the celebs through?

Head to the comments to let us know!

'Animal guts' and 'dead flies' - a few of your Bushtucker Trial ideas

