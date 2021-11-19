Strictly Come Dancing: Cynthia Erivo to replace Craig Revel Horwood this weekend

EPA

Multi-award winning singer and actor Cynthia Erivo will join the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel as a guest judge this weekend.

She will be stepping into Craig Revel Horwood's shoes, who is having to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

Cynthia will join Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 November for Strictly's Musicals Week.

She has won a Daytime Emmy Award, Grammy Award and Tony Award, and been nominated for two Academy Awards (Oscars).

Her next role is as Elphaba alongside Ariana Grande's Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical, Wicked.

Cynthia said: "I'm so delighted to be joining the Strictly judging panel for Musicals Week. Musicals have a unique place in my heart, it's such a special way of connecting all art and making it one. I'm excited to bring my experience to the show and I can't wait to see what the couples have in store this weekend."

Strictly Come Dancing Musicals Week will see the remaining couples perform live routines to showtunes from some of the most loved musicals of all time.

