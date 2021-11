Simon Emmett

Adele has released her new album, titled 30.

The singer is one of Britain's most successful pop stars ever and fans have been waiting six years for new music from her.

Last month she released her first single Easy on Me and that quickly broke Spotify's record for the most-streamed song on one day.

