School uniforms: New guidance tells schools to keep costs low

Last updated at 09:17
Two friends in school uniformGetty Images

School uniform is going to be made more affordable for those of you in England.

New rules are set to be announced by the government on Friday, which will tell schools to keep uniform costs down.

From autumn term in 2022, schools will need to remove unnecessary branded items and allow cheaper options, from high-street shops or supermarkets, to be worn.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said school uniforms "should be a real source of pride" and not "a burden for parents or a barrier to pupils accessing education".

Some schools already allow students to wear non-branded items, but uniforms can cost hundreds of pounds and lots of families struggle to find the money to afford them.

The news has been welcomed by many - but child poverty campaigners say more action is needed.

Child Poverty Action Group chief executive Alison Garnham said the guidance was "just the first step" and the government in England should provide more help for parents with less money.

"We know that parents struggle with the cost of school uniform and that kids are excluded from activities for not having the right kit," Ms Garnham said.

"No child should be priced out of participation at school."

WATCH: Nine-year-old Lydia has set up a school uniform bank with her mum - 'I feel happy that I'm helping other children have a school uniform'
What does the guidance say?

At the moment, some schools ask that parents or guardians buy their children's uniforms from a specific supplier which can be very expensive, particularly for families with more than one child at school.

The new guidance says that having just one uniform supplier should be avoided, branded items should be kept to a minimum and schools are encouraged to allow more high-street options.

It says school uniform should be affordable so parents should not have to think about the cost of a school uniform when choosing which school(s) to apply for.

Three kids in school uniform looking powerfulGetty Images

Schools will also have to make sure second-hand uniforms are available for parents to buy and information about how to get second-hand uniforms should be clearly shown on the school's website.

Uniform banks and exchanges are already very popular in the UK for people wanting to save money and avoid waste.

Second-hand uniforms, not only save money but also help the environment.

The Department for Education will publish the new guidance on Friday as part of the Education (Guidance About Costs of School Uniform) Bill.

