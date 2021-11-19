play
Jessica Watkins: Nasa sends first black woman to ISS

Last updated at 13:49
Jessica WatkinsNASA/Bill Ingalls

Nasa astronaut Jessica Watkins will soon make history as she becomes the first black women to head to the International Space Station (ISS).

Watkins was announced as the fourth crew member of the upcoming SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the ISS.

It will be Watkins first trip to space, where she will spend six months carrying out science experiments. The Crew-4 will launch in April 2022 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Who is Jessica Watkins?
NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins waves at the audience during during the astronaut graduation ceremonyGetty Images
Jessica Watkins at the Nasa astronaut graduation ceremony

Watkins was born in Maryland but calls Colorado her hometown.

The astronaut studied Geological and Environmental sciences at Stanford University and earned a doctorate in Geology from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Geology is the study of the Earth's structure and materials and Watkins says: "My fellow astronauts would describe me as a rock nerd."

Dr Watkins was selected to join the Nasa astronaut candidate class in 2017 and completed two years of training as an astronaut candidate.

As part of her preparation to become an astronaut she had flight training, water and wilderness survival training and spacewalks practises.

Most recently, Watkins has been working as part of the science team for Nasa's Mars rover, Curiosity.

When Watkins isn't preparing to head into space she enjoys rugby, basketball, football, skiing, movies and writing.

Making history
Mae Carol JemisonGetty Images
Dr Mae Carol Jemison made history when she became the first African American woman to travel into space

Watkins told The New York Times that she hopes to this mission into space will set an "example of ways that they can participate and succeed" for young girls of colour.

Watkins follows many other African Americans who have made history in space.

Guion Bluford, became the first African American to fly in space on a mission in 1983.

The first African American woman to travel into space was Dr Mae Carol Jemison, in 1992.

After that in 1995, Bernard Harris became the first African American to perform a spacewalk.

The mission

Watkins will join Nasa astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Robert Hines, as well as European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti on the mission.

The ISS has been orbiting earth for more than 21 years. The crew will live and work there, conducting science experiments, testing new technologies and doing research that isn't possible on Earth.

