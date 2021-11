The skies above Wales are some of the darkest and clearest in the world, and November is said to be the best time to go stargazing there.

So as well as looking up to the skies, imagine getting a lesson from the UK's most famous astronaut, Tim Peake.

That's what happened to a group of young explorers and BBC correspondent Tomos Morgan went along as well.

Love looking for stars? Find more top tips for stargazing from your garden here