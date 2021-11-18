play
Crab migration on Christmas Island

Tens of millions of red crabs have begun their annual migration on Christmas Island, near Australia.

This spectacular yearly event sees around 50 million red crabs travel from their homes in the island forests to the ocean, to lay their eggs.

Special crab bridges have been built on the island to help the crabs get around tricky obstacles like roads, and the local radio stations provide people with an update on their movements.

Sir David Attenborough once described filming the crabs' migration as one of the most memorable moments in his career!

Footage from Parks Australia.

