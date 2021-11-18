play
Watch Newsround

Space: Giant super-hot Jupiter like exoplanet discovered

Last updated at 17:26
comments
View Comments
Jupiter and its biggest moon GanymedeNASA
The exoplanet - named TOI 1789 - is even bigger than Jupiter, seen here!

Scientists in India have discovered a unique new planet and it's even BIGGER than Jupiter - the largest planet in our solar system.

Named TOI 1789, the planet is 725 light years away and is what's known as an exoplanet - that's a planet that orbits a star outside of our solar system.

The surface temperature of TOI 1789 is super hot - around 1700 degrees Celsius (2000kelvin) to be exact - because it orbits very closely to its host star.

It takes just 3.2 days to complete a full orbit, compared to Earth's 365 days to orbit the Sun.

Planets like this are also known as 'hot-Jupiters' and experts say there are fewer than 10 such systems known to us here on Earth.

The discovery was made by an exoplanet search and study group at the Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in India.

They used a special instrument called PARAS (PRL Advanced Radial-velocity Abu-sky Search) optical fiber-fed spectrograp, on the 1.2 metre Telescope at its Mt. Abu Observatory.

The special instrument is able to measure planetary mass.

The space agency said: "Using PARAS, which has the capability to measure mass of an exoplanet, the exoplanet's mass is found to be 70 per cent and size about 1.4 times that of the Jupiter."

Experts hope the discovery will help them learn more about how planets evolve.

"The detection of such a system enhances our understanding of various mechanisms responsible for inflation in 'hot-Jupiters' and the formation and evolution of planetary systems around evolving and aging stars," they added.

What is an exoplanet?
Kepler-452bNASA
The exoplanet Kepler-452b was discovered earlier this year and has very close similarities to earth.

Exoplanets are planets that obit a different star than our Sun - in a different solar system to the one we are in.

Even though scientists thought for a long time that they must exist, it was only in 1992 that the first exoplanet was discovered.

Recent work to find more exoplanets has produced some exciting results too.

In 2015, scientists discovered the exoplanet Kepler-452b, which was described as 'Earth's cousin' because of its close similarities to our planet.

Space experts say exoplanets are really important because they raise the possibility that life could exist in other solar systems.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

More like this

Stars
play
1:53

Tim Peake: Stargazing with the UK's most famous astronaut

Red crabs cover Christmas Island

Millions of Red crabs start their migration on Christmas Island

grey seal pup

Thermal imaging cameras help count seal pups from the air

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Bare foot.

Barefoot schools - would you like to free your feet?

comments
32
camila cabello and shawn mendes inside a broken love heart

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have split up

comments
9
Boy on a bike in New Delhi

All schools shut in Delhi as air turns toxic

comments
10
Newsround Home