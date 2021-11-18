Children in Need: Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan to take part in appeal show

Children in Need is back, and it's bigger than ever!

Already, millions of pounds of have been raised for children's and young people's charities cross the UK through presenter Owain Wyn Evans' 24-hour drumathon challenge and singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor 24-hour danceathon.

But, there is much more in store in the build up to BBC One's show on Friday night.

Last year, BBC Children in Need had raised £37 million at the end of the Appeal show, which then rose to a whopping £57 million in the following months.

It's hoped that even more money will be raised this year.

But, what's the plan for this year's Children in Need Appeal show? Find out all about it right here!

Send in: What are you doing for Children in Need? Let us know!

When is Children in Need 2021 airing?

Children in Need will be on BBC One on Friday evening.

It starts at 7pm and finishes at 10pm.

This year, there are five different presenters hosting throughout the evening.

Comedians and presenters Graham Norton, Melanie Giedroyc and Chris Ramsey will be joined by sports stars and presenters Ade Adepitan and Alex Scott.

Getty Images Singer Ed Sheeran will be performing, hot off the release of his brand new album

Who is performing?

Singers Ed Sheeran and Tom Grennan are both expected to make appearances, and the cast of the UK tour of 9 to 5, The Musical will be doing a special performance.

Also keep an eye out for this year's Children in Need single, which sees Niall Horan and Anne-Marie perform a cover version of 'Everywhere' by the band Fleetwood Mac.

Niall Horan and Anne-Marie have recorded a charity single for this year's Children in Need

What else is happening?

Paddy McGuinness will host a special celebrity edition of I Can See Your Voice, joined by comedian Jimmy Carr, presenter Alison Hammond and celebrity judge Amanda Holden.

But who will the mystery celebrity singers be?

BBC/Remarkable Danny Dyer is challenging CBBC's Sam and Mark in a special version of The Wall

Danny Dyer brings the joy for the quiz fans at home with The Wall, featuring our faves Sam and Mark as the contestants. Any money they win will go to charities supported by Children in Need.

A very special guest is expected on a Children in Need edition of The Repair Shop.

13-year-old Billy will be bringing a bear called Henry to the barn, in the hopes of restoring him to his former glory.

And finally, for you soap fans out there - keep your eyes peeled for a First Dates crossover that features some of the characters from Manchester's famous cobbled street meeting some of the stars of London's favourite square.

Getty Images Children in Need supports many young people living in the UK

Where does the money go?

Since Children in Need began in 1980, more than £1 billion has been raised for charities that support young people in the UK.

Currently, BBC Children in Need supports over 3000 charities and projects across the UK for young people facing a range of issues.

In the past year, money raised from the Children in Need Appeal has supported 600,000 young people in the UK.

Are you excited for Children in Need?

We want to know what you are excited to see on Friday's Appeal show?

Or perhaps you're excited to raise money with some fundraising activities?

Let us know in the comments!