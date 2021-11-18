Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have split up

Getty Images

Their love story was a fairy tale for many fans - two of the world's biggest popstars getting together after years of friendship.

But, after two years together, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' love story has come to an end.

The pair shared the news of their split on Shawn's Instagram in a thoughtful message.

And the good news is that Camila and Shawn insist that they will remain best friends despite the split.

Getty Images Camila and Shawn got together in 2019, after recording their hit song Señorita

For years there were rumours of a relationship between Camila and Shawn, who had been close friends for a long time.

And fans were convinced that the two were an item following their collaboration on the romantic hit song Señorita.

Camila and Shawn were photographed together soon after the song was released.

The pair appeared to be going strong throughout lockdown.... but now Shawn has shared a message from the both of them on his Instagram.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever..." the message read.

It finished with a sweet promise, saying: "[We] started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

Getty Images The pair have promised to remain best friends after their split

Many fans shared their thoughts on social media.

Some were disappointed to hear the news, with one fan writing on a picture of Shawn and Camila together on Instagram: "I'm sad to hear about you and [Camila]."

But a few have shown support for the pair, with one person writing: "I just read your story, and hope that it is the right decision... I love you both."

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below!