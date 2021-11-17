Spider-Man No Way Home: Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the film?

Marvel

Climbing the walls in excitement for Spider-Man: No Way Home? Then you've probably watched the latest trailer, but what does it reveal about the new movie?

Spoiler warning, here's a quick breakdown of the story so far...

In the last film (Far From Home) Spider-Man's secret identity was revealed to be Peter Parker. Peter now wants to make everyone forget by reversing that reveal to get his old life back. He asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), using something called the Multiverse.

Basically, the Multiverse is several versions of reality, but when something goes wrong, all of those versions of reality pour into one place bringing with them a whole heap of trouble for Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

So what can we expect?

Marvel Studios

No Way Home will be Tom Holland's third and possibly final film in the series, but before he started web-slinging across New York City, there were other Spider-Man movies with other actors in the role.

Today, Marvel shares the rights to Spider-Man with another movie studio, Sony. And, before this current version of the character appeared in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), there were five previous Sony made Spider-Man movies.

One was a trilogy of films released from 2002 through to 2007. Another featured two movies released in 2012 and 2014, both series featured a different actor playing Spider-Man, first it was Tobey Maguire followed by Andrew Garfield.

Just like Tom Holland's version of Spidey, each faced villains first made famous and inspired by the original Spider-Man comic books.

The old villains are back

Marvel Studios Willem Dafoe returns as Green Goblin

Using the Multiverse, No Way Home will connect all of these Spider-Man movies.

The latest trailer shows more of Doctor Octopus, already revealed in trailer one and played by Alfred Molina. He originally fought with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in the trilogy of films released in the 00s.

In the new trailer Spider-Man's mask is removed, but he doesn't recognise Tom Holland as Peter Parker, saying: "You're not Peter."

Also returning from the first three films is Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin.

Marvel Studios MJ and Ned played by Zendaya and Jacob Batalon also appear in the trailer with Tom Holland

As for characters coming back from Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man films, the trailer shows past enemies such as Jamie Foxx's Electro and Rhys Ifans in the role of Lizard.

When it comes to familiar faces returning from the most recent series of films, MJ and Ned played by Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are also back.

Will the other Spider-Men come back too?

Getty Images Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland have all played Spider-Man on the big screen

This question has caused a lot of speculation online...

Will Tom Holland be joined by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in No Way Home?

Currently there are images circulating that claim to show a leak of all three Spider-Man actors on set together, and there are some that think that the two other Spider-Men have been digitally removed from scenes shown in the latest trailer.

But Marvel, Sony and the actors themselves have all kept quiet about the rumours. Although Tom Holland has denied their involvement, possibly because he has a reputation for leaking spoilers by mistake.

In the 2018 movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse several animated versions of the character all came together to join forces. But it's unclear whether No Way Home will follow a similar story or even include other versions of Spider-Man, such as Miles Morales.

Do you think the old Spider-Man actors will come back in No Way Home? Join in our vote or let us know in the comments below.

