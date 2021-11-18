Young cricketers have told Newsround that racism has no place in the sport.

It follows accusations of racism over the past few weeks after former professional player Azeem Rafiq shared his experiences at Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC).

The cricketer told MPs on Tuesday that racist language was "constantly" used during his time at the club and the sport was "institutionally" racist.

Children from a club in Yorkshire told Newsround's Martin that Rafiq's treatment was unacceptable and racism in sport must be stopped.