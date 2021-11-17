Inflation: Why are things getting more expensive?

Getty Images

You might have heard about a rise in inflation in the news or adults talking about it.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that the cost of living in the UK had risen by 4.2% in October compared to last year.

This means that things like food, transport and clothes may be more expensive to buy this year than last year.

It is the highest rise in living costs in 10 years.

But why does inflation happen, and what is its impact?

What is inflation?

Simply put, inflation refers to the rise in the cost of goods and services over a period of time.

Give us an example! Say you get £2 a week in pocket money - and every week you decide to buy your favourite packet of sweets for £1.20 and save the remaining 80p for a new game that costs £4. In just five weeks you'll be able to buy that game with your own money. Exciting! But inflation changes the value of products - meaning that they can cost more. So say inflation has risen in the UK, and now your sweets cost £1.40 instead of £1.20 and the brand new game costs £6 instead of £4. This means it will take you twice as long to save up for the game than before inflation. And this is the consequence of inflation - it has made your pocket money less valuable than before.

Why does inflation happen?

It might sound complicated but there are very simple reasons for why inflation happens.

Here are two examples of things that cause inflation.

While Pokémon cards are cheap to make, the massive demand for rare cards means some have a very high value.

Demand-Pull Inflation

When there's a high demand for particular goods or services, this can increase prices.

Say for example, you find a rare shiny Charizard Pokémon card in a deck of cards you bought for £15.

Even though that card cost very little to make, its value is very high.

This is because there is a limited supply of shiny Charizard cards and lots of people who want to own one! So this pushes the price up.

If the cost of making a chocolate bar increases, so does the price the customer pays for it.

Cost-Push Inflation

This is when the cost of producing goods or services goes up, and the increased cost of production is passed on to the customer.

For example, say a chocolate company sources its cocoa from a particular country.

One year that country has a really bad storm that damages a lot of their cocoa trees, so they produce much less cocoa than usual.

The cocoa has now become more expensive as there is less available to buy.

This means that the chocolate company must pay more to make their chocolate than usual.

To be able to afford to pay for this, they raise the price of their chocolate bars in stores, so the customer pays for the increased price of cocoa.

What is causing inflation right now?

There are lots of reasons why inflation is rising at the moment, and many have pointed to the pandemic as one of the main causes.

In the past 21 months, since the coronavirus pandemic began, people across the world have been spending less money.

This is because they've been forced to stay at home and may have had their income reduced dramatically.

Now that economies are moving towards normality, people want to spend money again and so the demand for goods and services is increasing very fast.

Here are some other factors that are thought to have caused inflation:

An increased demand for fossil fuels like oil and gas has meant energy prices have gone up . Energy prices have an impact on pretty much everything - from heating homes, to transporting goods and keeping factories in production. So the rise in energy prices have been passed down to the customer.

There have been shortages of goods like building materials and computer chips, which has created problems in the supply chain.

And businesses who are struggling to recruit people to drive lorries have offered higher wages as an incentive. The cost of the increased wages has been passed down to the customer.

Is the UK the only country experiencing inflation?

No - lots of other countries are going through the same thing.

In October, consumer prices in the United States were revealed to have risen by 6.2% in the past year.

This means if something cost $100 in October 2020, it cost $106.20 in October 2021.

And average inflation across the Eurozone - the areas that use the euro as their currency - was 4.1%.

Inflation over the years According to the Office of National Statistics, the cost of an 800g loaf of bread in October 1971 was 9p. Today that same loaf of bread costs £1.20 due to inflation. But because the average wages in the UK have risen in that period of fifty years, the rise in the cost of bread is not seen as extreme.

Is inflation always a bad thing?

The short answer is no, but this is where it gets a bit complicated...

If wages (what people are paid for the work they do) or benefits (money the government pays to support those in financial need) increase at the same rate as inflation, then inflation does not have such a big impact.

When someone's wages or benefits don't rise in line with inflation, then the true value of the money they have goes down.

And obviously this can make life harder - paying rent, or food or even a TV subscription suddenly becomes more expensive than it was before.

But inflation can also do good things for the economy like increase production.

More production can mean higher wages, more jobs and more goods and services, which can balance out the negative effects of inflation.

How long will this last?

The Bank of England suggest that inflation could climb up to 5% before it comes back down again.

And some experts believe that this rise in costs will stay until the new year.