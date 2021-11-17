play
Great British Bake Off: Who left the tent? Shocking semi-final exit

Last updated at 11:00
bake-off-semi-finalists.Channel 4/twitter
Chigs, Jürgen, Crystelle and Giuseppe took on some challenging bakes in the semi-final

The Great British Bake Off semi-finals were full of shocks, surprises and showstoppers this week.

Semi-finalists Crystelle, Chigs, Giuseppe and Jürgen pulled out all the stops in Patisserie week.

They had to make layered slices in the signature round, tackle a tricky sable Breton tart in the technical, and create a spectacular edible centrepiece and 12 entremets - a fancy dessert with lots of layers hidden inside - in the showstopper finale.

Crystelle took home star baker and judge Paul Hollywood gave out three handshakes, but which baker won't be in the tent for the final next week?

SPOILER ALERT - contestant revealed below...

Auf Wiedersehen Jürgen!
bake-off-jurgen.Channel 4/Twitter

It was sad news for German baker Jürgen this week, who had to leave the Bake Off tent.

Despite being star baker three times, and coming in top during the technical challenge this week, Jürgen was the only contestant to not get a handshake from Paul during the signature round, and the judges said his showstopper was a little underwhelming.

Jürgen shared his thoughts about leaving in an open letter: "Who wants to fly to the Moon if you can be on Bake Off? It was such a fantastic ride!"

"Preparing all the recipes gave me confidence to experiment with flavours in sweet baking, to an extent I've never done before."

"A huge thank you to all of you for all the kindness and warmth in your response and support! Lots of love, Jürgen" he said.

Who do you want to win?

With Jürgen out of the competition, that leaves Chigs, Crystelle and Giuseppe left to battle it out in next week's final.

But who will win, and do you think Jürgen should have gone? Let us know in the comments below!

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • I want Chigs to win! He's so talented for someone who has only been baking for around a year.
    Who do you want to win? 😊🍰

  • When I watched it my whole family's mouth was open when Jürgen went out. Come on Crystelle!!!!!!

  • Woohooo! Go Crystelle! I hope you win 🏆

  • I don't watch it but I like the look of cyrstelle and i LOVE her name

  • I think crystelle will win

  • I don't know who I want to win..... so I voted everyone!

  • Crystelle

  • i love cake

    • U20462538 replied:
      me too

