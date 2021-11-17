World Cup 2022: Wales win for play-off bonus

Huw Evans picture agency

Wales earned a precious draw against Belgium to secure a home World Cup play-off semi-final.

Cardiff City Stadium erupted as Kieffer Moore equalised late in the first half for the hosts after Kevin de Bruyne's 20-yard shot put the world's number one ranked side in front in the 12th minute.

Neco Williams almost snatched a late win for Wales but his vicious swerving shot was well saved by Belgium goalkeeper, Koen Casteels.

Wales had to do it all without their captain and all-time leading goalscorer Gareth Bale, ruled out on the morning of the game.

Getty Images Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after giving Belgium the lead

Wales had already guaranteed a play-off place but this draw was enough to secure second spot in Group E and to seal what could be crucial home advantage in March's play-off semi-finals.

That means they should be able to avoid tough away matches against European champions Italy or Euro 2016 winners Portugal.

Wales will discover their opponents when the draw is made on Friday, 26 November and can take great pride and hope from the fact they are now closer to qualifying for a World Cup than they have been since their only other appearance in 1958.