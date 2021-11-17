Harry Potter: 20th reunion special 'Return to Hogwarts' on the way

Getty Images Dan, Emma and Rupert are back together!

Accio reunion! Harry Potter fans rejoice - a special reunion is on it's way!

It's been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was first released in the cinemas around the world, on 16 November 2001.

Now, actors Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) will be reuniting once more for a special anniversary programme called: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts.

The show will feature interviews with the cast, never-before-seen clips, special guests and a few surprises!

Find out more below...

When will the anniversary show be on?

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts will air on January 1, 2022.

The show will run on HBO Max, and The Wizarding World team said that it would share more news on other ways you can watch it soon.

Who else will be in the special?

Getty Images Some of the actors from the Harry Potter films

As well as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, the trio will also be joined by Chris Columbus, who directed the first film, The Philosopher's Stone.

Other actors from the Harry Potter movies will also join the special reunion including fellow Hogwarts students: Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley).

They'll also be joined by Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Voldermort), Jason Isaacs (Lucious Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge) James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) and Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley).

The special reunion will take place at Warner Bros Studio Tour in London which has lots of the original sets and props from the Harry Potter films.