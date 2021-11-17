Guinness World Records Day: Most cars jumped over with a pogo stick and other amazing records

Guiness World Records

An extreme pogo jumper has broken a Guinness World Records title by jumping over five black taxis one after the other.

Tyler Philips, 21, from Florida in the US got the official record title most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick after bouncing over five black London cabs.

The cars are nearly 2m tall and 1.6m wide, so that's some high bouncing!

Tyler is known for his massive flips and is the most followed pogo-er on TikTok.

He took up the Guinness World Records challenge after his team-mate and existing record holder Dalton Smith broke his ankle two weeks ago.

Tyler Philips said: "It was most of all a mental challenge to focus and control my jumps, so right now I'm feeling super proud, a little relieved and just hyped to have made pogo history."

'Super skills'

Guinness World Records is celebrating the eighteenth annual GWR Day with the theme super skills.

Venezuelan football freestyler Laura Biondo claimed the most sit-down football crossovers title.

Not only did Laura need to show off her juggling abilities, but she also had to control the rest of the body as the guidelines require that both hands remain on the ground throughout the full attempt.

Next up, the most double-around-the-world ball control tricks!

One of Laura's super skills is juggling.

Even though she needed to get her foot around the ball, or "around the world", twice before the ball landed on that same foot again, she was able to keep control.

China's Zhang Shuang broke the fastest time to pull a car 50 metres walking on his hands, managing an impressive 1 minute 13.27 seconds.

Takahiro Ikeda, from Japan, who achieved three Guinness World Records including most BMX time machines (a trick that involves standing on a bike and spinning it through 360°) in 30 seconds.

He did 45 in that time,

Professional gymnast and YouTuber Ashley Watson, from Leeds, broke his own record of 5m 87 for farthest backflip between two horizontal bars - reaching an incredible 6 metres!