Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Songs and dances for Musicals Week

There were some incredibly memorable performances on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night.

From Rose and Giovanni's powerful couple's choice routine, to Rhys and Nancy's electrifying Charleston.

Unfortunately, the Strictly journey ended for Dragon's Den star Sara Davies and her professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec, as they failed to impress the voting public with their Argentine tango.

But, the show must go on, and go on it will with the annual musicals spectacular!

The remaining couples will be fighting for their place in week 10.

What songs and dances can we expect?

Disney

EastEnders actress Rose and her dance partner Giovanni's stunning contemporary routine last week left many people in floods of happy tears! But this week, they hope to raise only smiles with their quickstep. They will need to get into character as Anna and Hans from Disney's Frozen when they perform to Love is an Open Door this weekend.

CBBC's Rhys and his partner Nancy scored a whopping 40 for their Charleston last week, so can they match it during musicals week with an equally exhausting jive? They have the title song from the toe-tapping show Footloose.

TV presenter AJ and pro dancer Kai went from top of the leaderboard in week eight, to the bottom on Saturday night. They were saved by the public, but will no doubt want to impress with their waltz this week. They will be performing to the timeless classic Edelweiss from The Sound of Music.

Getty Images Matilda Ramsey will be taking on Matilda the Musical!

Once again, Tilly and Nikita found themselves in the dance-off on Sunday evening, but the judges saved them from elimination. The youngest couple of the group will be returning to school with a song from the musical Matilda. They've got free rein on their choreography this week, as they perform their couples choice to Revolting Children.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and his partner Nadiya will be saying, "Good Morning" to you as they perform a challenging Charleston to the classic hit from the 1952 musical film, "Singin' In The Rain". The original performance by Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor and Debbie Reynolds in the film was a tap dance number. Will Dan be donning some tap shoes?

Getty Images Will John and Johannes impress with their Viennese Waltz to Chim Chim Cher-ee?

Baker John and professional partner Johannes are stepping back in time and putting their best feet forwards with a number from Disney's Mary Poppins this week. They will take on a Viennese Waltz to the ever-so-cheerful Chim Chim Cher-ee.

And finally, McFly's Tom and his partner Amy will perform a couple's choice routine to On My Own from the emotional Les Misérables. Tom's sister, Carrie has actually performed this song in the West End in the role of Eponine, so this performance will no doubt have some significance for Tom.

We will all have to wait to see the celebs and their pro partners perform on Saturday night.

Let us know in the comments who you're looking forward to watching this week! Who is your favourite couple?