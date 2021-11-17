Racism in cricket: 'Don't let this moment go' says Azeem Rafiq

Azeem Rafiq hopes that speaking out about racism in cricket will mean others won't have the same experiences in the future.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Rafiq said he was "determined" that this will be the moment "not only sport but society as a whole" moved in a different direction.

"It's really important the game and wider society listens to my experiences and we don't let this moment go and we try to use this as a watershed moment for the future," he said.

The former cricketer was speaking after he told a group of politicians on Tuesday that cricket in England is "institutionally" racist and that racist language was "constantly" used during his time at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

"I have no doubts that racism cost me my career," Rafiq said in his interview with the BBC. "But I believe in Allah and that everything happens for a reason.

"What I've been able to do and hopefully what we'll all be able to do moving forward will be more powerful than any runs and wickets or Ashes and World Cups," he said.

What I've been able to do and hopefully what we'll all be able to do moving forward will be more powerful than any runs and wickets or Ashes and World Cups. Azeem Rafiq , Former Yorkshre Cricket Player

What's been happening?

Getty Images Azeem Rafiq was at Yorkshire County Cricket Club from 2008 to 2014 then 2016 to 2018.

Azeem Rafiq is a former Yorkshire cricket captain who played for the club from 2008-2014 and again from 2016-2018. He also represented England at Under-19 level.

Last year, in an interview with sports broadcaster ESPN, Rafiq said that "institutional racism" at Yorkshire had affected his mental health and that he was in pain every day from the racist behaviour.

A later investigation by Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) found that Rafiq was the "victim of racial harassment and bullying".

Getty Images

Not everything from the investigation was released and ESPN claimed they had seen parts which were removed, including a senior Yorkshire player admitting that he used a racist term about Rafiq's Pakistani heritage.

But Yorkshire County Cricket Club's report came to the conclusion that it was "friendly and good-natured banter," and no-one lost their job.

Since that report came out, YCCC has faced a lot of criticism. The club had the right to host England games taken away and members of the board who oversaw the investigation had to leave their roles.

What is institutional racism? Racism can take many forms. Sometimes racism can be seen through verbal or even physical abuse towards someone because they come from a certain ethnic or cultural background. Other types of racism are harder to see but do still happen. For example schools or workplaces operating in a way that discriminates against people, including children, because of their race. The way a whole sport, workplace or section of society is set up can have the effect that people from certain backgrounds are at a disadvantage or treated differently and this is what is described as systemic, structural or institutional racism.

PA Media Azeem Rafiq (pictured) was in tears during his meeting with MPs

In an emotional meeting with politicians on Tuesday, Rafiq told MPs (Members of Parliament) that he wanted to be a "voice for the voiceless" and that he was "not going to let this go, no matter how much damage it causes me".

Following that meeting, Rafiq said on Wednesday that he felt "incredibly relieved" to have talked about the racist abuse he suffered while at Yorkshire, adding that his dad was proud of him for speaking out.

"He said that no amount of runs or wickets could've done what I did and that I should be really proud of myself.

"I'm very determined that this is going to be looked back as the moment that not only sport but society as a whole went in a different direction to the way it had been going."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Advice to help you if you're upset about racism

You've got to be honest and you've got to come forward and get it off your chest - you are going to be heard. Azeem Rafiq , Former Yorkshre Cricket Player

Rafiq says the racism he experienced at Yorkshire is "without a shadow of a doubt" seen at other cricket clubs around the country.

He said while the process had been "horrible" and was still "incredibly raw" he would "be there" for anyone else who wants to comes forward.

"You've got to be honest and you've got to come forward and get it off your chest - you are going to be heard," he said.

"Whether anyone else stands by you or not, I'll stand by you.

"Hopefully people will be believed and heard a lot more and people can take confidence from that."

This week two other former cricketers Zoheb Sharif and Maurice Chambers have alleged racism while playing for Essex.