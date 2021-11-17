The Greatest Snowman: New celebrity snow-building competition on Channel 4

Getty Images

Do you wanna build a snowman? Well on a new Channel 4 programme celebrities will be doing just that.

It's snow joke!

A new show called The Greatest Snowman, presented by comedian Sue Perkins, will see a group of celebrities battle it out in "an epic snow building competition." to see who is the "Greatest Snowman".

A release date for the show hasn't been announced yet.

How will it work?

Getty Images The celebs might tackle snow-building techniques like the igloo

Channel 4 said that a group of celebrities (yet to be revealed) will travel to an ski resort where they will take part in three rounds of epic snow-building to test their mental and physical strength.

The celebs will have thousands of tonnes of snow and giant blocks of crystal-clear ice to use for carving and sculpting, as well as a team of professional sculptors, engineers, and snow builders to help teach them.

At the end of the show the celebs will battle it out in an "ultimate snowy challenge" where they will create a huge snow sculpture using the skills they learnt during the competition.

Do you think it sounds brrr-illiant? Or are you yet(i) to be convinced? Let us know in the comments below!