Squirrel rescued after getting stuck in bird feeder

This greedy squirrel got itself into a spot of bother when it got stuck in a bird feeder.

The tree-dwelling rodent had squeezed itself through a gap in the bars of the feeder which had been designed to stop squirrels eating the nuts meant for birds.

But the squirrel wasn't able to get out as easily and got its head stuck in the bars.

The poor critter had to be rescued by animal protection charity RSPCA.

RSPCA An animal rescue officer had to free the squirrel

Animal rescue officer Louis Horton had to use bolt cutters to free the squirrel.

"Fortunately he was uninjured and I was able to free him there and then by cutting away at the metal.

"As soon as he could he scampered off as fast as he was able," the animal rescue officer said.

Birds feeders are a great way to look after our feathered friends and make sure they have enough food to eat.

The RSPCA also advised people to pick a simpler design when choosing a bird feeder so squirrels don't get stuck.

Louis Horton from the RSPCA said: "Unfortunately squirrels trapped in feeders is something we hear about fairly regularly, especially those designed to be 'anti-squirrel' so we would urge people to stick to the more simple designs and to check them regularly."