Poland border crisis: What's happening on the Belarus border?

Since August, thousands of men, women and children have been gathering at Belarus' border with Poland. They are mostly from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen.
These people want to cross over from Belarus to Poland, but have been blocked by Polish guards. They are now sleeping outside or in tents or shelters in very cold conditions.
Polish authorities say that these people are trapped at the border because they have also been prevented from going back into Belarus.
Some of the people are refugees or asylum seekers escaping persecution or war in their own countries, others may have left their country to find better work or living conditions - often referred to as migrants.
Although Belarus is in Eastern Europe, it is not part of the European Union (EU). The people at the border are trying to get into Poland which is a member of the EU.
Refugees and migrants trying to get into countries which are members of the EU is nothing new, but recently Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have all reported an increase of people trying to enter from Belarus.
The EU has accused Belarus making it easier for people to get planes from where they live to Belarus so they can cross into Poland and other member states bordering Belarus.
European officials have accused Belarus's authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko of sending migrants over the border in revenge for restrictions put on Belarus by the EU, called sanctions, for human rights violations.
They say the President wanted to cause a crisis.
Relations between the EU and Belarus have been strained since last year, when Mr Lukashenko declared victory in a discredited presidential election and tried to silence political opposition.
A joint statement by the US, UK, France, Albania, Estonia and Ireland accused Belarus of putting migrants' lives at risk and trying to "divert attention away from its own increasing human rights violations".
Belarus has denied these accusations.
There have been reports of clashes between people trying to cross the border and Polish authorities. Polish police have used tear gas and water canons on people they said tried to forcibly enter the country.
A humanitarian crisis is when the health, safety or wellbeing of a large group of people is threatened.
Temperatures are below freezing on the border and the people who have gathered there don't have proper shelter or secure access to food or water.
The Belarus Red Cross has been giving out blankets, food and water, but many other aid organisations are unable to help because of a state of emergency has been declared in Poland which is stopping them crossing the border to help people in Belarus.
EU foreign ministers held a meeting and agreed to impose more sanctions on Belarus - these restrictions will include travel bans on certain Belarusian people, airlines and travel agencies that the EU believe have created this crisis.
TealMidnightOwl
Why are people making such silly and dangerous decisions?!!
It is NOT alright and we need to stop this NOW!
micon
coolstuffey
Maybe, if the government or UN OR EU ACTUALLY did something then this wouldn't be happening.
Oliviacandy
We're sorry to hear that you are going through a difficult time. It could really help to talk to someone about how you are feeling. You can confide in any trusted adult such as a parent, relative or teacher, but if there is no one you feel you can speak to, you can call Childline on 0800 11 11 Calls are free, confidential and will not show up on any bill. You can also visit the Childline website at childline.org.uk, and there is a free Childline app you can download called For Me.
Do try to speak to someone as soon as possible. You might be surprised to find out how much better you feel when you share your feelings.
