Poland border crisis: What's happening on the Belarus border?

Reuters Press photos show many hundreds of migrants camped at the border, in very cold weather as they try to get into Poland

Since August, thousands of men, women and children have been gathering at Belarus' border with Poland. They are mostly from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen.

These people want to cross over from Belarus to Poland, but have been blocked by Polish guards. They are now sleeping outside or in tents or shelters in very cold conditions.

Polish authorities say that these people are trapped at the border because they have also been prevented from going back into Belarus.

Why are they there?

Some of the people are refugees or asylum seekers escaping persecution or war in their own countries, others may have left their country to find better work or living conditions - often referred to as migrants.

What is the difference between migrants, refugees and asylum seekers? A migrant is somebody who moves, either temporarily or permanently, from one place, area, or country of residence to another. A refugee is a person who has been forced to leave their country in order to escape war, persecution or natural disaster. An asylum seeker is a person who has fled their home country, entered another country and applied for the right to international protection and to stay in that country.

Although Belarus is in Eastern Europe, it is not part of the European Union (EU). The people at the border are trying to get into Poland which is a member of the EU.

Why have they come to Belarus?

Reuters Polish guards use a water canon to stop migrants from crossing the border

Refugees and migrants trying to get into countries which are members of the EU is nothing new, but recently Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have all reported an increase of people trying to enter from Belarus.

The EU has accused Belarus making it easier for people to get planes from where they live to Belarus so they can cross into Poland and other member states bordering Belarus.

European officials have accused Belarus's authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko of sending migrants over the border in revenge for restrictions put on Belarus by the EU, called sanctions, for human rights violations.

What is the EU? The European Union is a club of 27 countries from around Europe, whose governments work together. The UK was a member of the EU until 2020.

They say the President wanted to cause a crisis.

Relations between the EU and Belarus have been strained since last year, when Mr Lukashenko declared victory in a discredited presidential election and tried to silence political opposition.

A joint statement by the US, UK, France, Albania, Estonia and Ireland accused Belarus of putting migrants' lives at risk and trying to "divert attention away from its own increasing human rights violations".

Belarus has denied these accusations.

There have been reports of clashes between people trying to cross the border and Polish authorities. Polish police have used tear gas and water canons on people they said tried to forcibly enter the country.

Why is this a humanitarian crisis?

Reuters Members of Belarusian Red Cross unload humanitarian aid to give out at a camp on the Belarusian-Polish border

A humanitarian crisis is when the health, safety or wellbeing of a large group of people is threatened.

Temperatures are below freezing on the border and the people who have gathered there don't have proper shelter or secure access to food or water.

The Belarus Red Cross has been giving out blankets, food and water, but many other aid organisations are unable to help because of a state of emergency has been declared in Poland which is stopping them crossing the border to help people in Belarus.

What is the EU doing?

EU foreign ministers held a meeting and agreed to impose more sanctions on Belarus - these restrictions will include travel bans on certain Belarusian people, airlines and travel agencies that the EU believe have created this crisis.